Hamilton dairy owner assaulted, held at gunpoint in robbery

11:25am
|
1News
The Fairfield Bridge Dairy and Cafe, Hamilton.

The Fairfield Bridge Dairy and Cafe, Hamilton. (Source: Google Maps)

Police are investigating after an aggravated robbery at a dairy in Hamilton yesterday saw the owner allegedly assaulted and held at gunpoint.

The incident at Fairfield Bridge Dairy and Cafe on River Road took place shortly after 5pm, police said.

Four armed offenders allegedly entered the dairy, assaulted the owner, and held him at gunpoint, police said, before the offenders took the till and cigarettes and fled the scene in a stolen white Subaru Impreza.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said "this was a very traumatic and frightening incident for the dairy owner".

"He suffered moderate injuries in the assault, however this could have ended very differently."

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident, and police are appealing for help identifying the other three.

The 18-year-old has also been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in connection with an earlier incident - the aggravated robbery of Black Bull Liquor in Cambridge on December 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

