Two people dead after vehicle hits tree in Far North

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Two people have died and another person is in a critical condition after a vehicle hit a tree in Ahipara in the Far North.

Police said the vehicle hit a tree on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd shortly before midnight.

Two of the vehicle's occupants died at the scene and a third was taken to hospital.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest deaths bring the provisional road toll for the Christmas/New Year holiday period to 18, the highest in four years.