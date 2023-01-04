Seven injured, one critically, in two-vehicle Waikato crash

2:17pm
|
1News
File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

A two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 in Waikato this morning has seen seven people taken to hospital, with one in a critical condition.

Police were called to the scene near Totman Road in Karapiro at 11.05am and they advise motorists to take alternative routes where possible.

In a statement, St John said seven patients have been taken or are on the way to Waikato Hospital via four ambulances and a helicopter.

One is critically injured, two are seriously injured and four are moderately injured.

"The incident is still ongoing but most patients have now arrived at hospital," it said.

