Pleasant Point steam train drawing people from far and wide

Bryan Blanchard's been a member of the Pleasant Point Railway and Historical Society since it began.

"From day one, February 1970. I've been on the committee ever since," Blanchard said.

He's passionate about all things past, particularly trains.

The museum has a special piece of history that draws people from far and wide – an AB699 locomotive steam train.

It was destined for the scrap heap after the Fairlie branch line closed in 1968.

They didn't know if it would ever operate again.

"The guy who was in charge decided to see if it goes. Water shot out like a fire brigade's hose and the steam going up – very, very impressive," Blanchard said.

It operates at least 17 times a year and volunteer Donald Goodman says it's a major drawcard for the town.

"I feel that a lot of people have come to Pleasant Point to see the museum who wouldn't normally come – they'd go straight down SH1," he said.

Blanchard said the unique nature of the locomotive makes it popular too.

"I think the thought of seeing an 85 tonne steam engine in steam… A lot of people that come don't remember the days of steam on New Zealand railways because the South Island, that finished 1971 and that's a few years ago now," he said.

There's also a second engine on display, along with one of the world's only model T ford railcars.

But it's not just big trains on show, with a whole room dedicated to model railways.

Putting it together has been a labour of love for Goodman.

"I started as a 6-year-old when I was given a German set to play with because my older brothers weren't interested, and I've been model railwaying ever since. It's a pleasure to take over the layout."

The volunteers who run the place are looking for a new generation to keep it on track so the iconic enterprise stays full steam ahead.