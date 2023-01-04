Marge the missing water dragon found after two months

12:18pm
|
1News
Marge the eastern water dragon at Natureland Wildlife Trust.

Marge the eastern water dragon at Natureland Wildlife Trust. (Source: Natureland Wildlife Trust)

Natureland Wildife Trust's second missing eastern water dragon, Marge, has returned home after disappearing in late October.

The wildlife conservation centre in Nelson took to Facebook and Instagram to announce the "best news" of her discovery on the site's grounds and her reunion with Natureland's two other water dragons.

"She is currently recieving some medical treatment for a tail injury, but will soon be reunited with Lisa and Scauldron," it said. "Thank you everyone for checking your gardens and for your continued support. What a beautiful community we have."

After a series of break-ins and thefts in October, Marge and Scauldron were stolen from Natureland, prompting a police investigation and calls to the community to be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour and people with water dragons.

Scauldron was found sitting on a fence in Tahunanui in November, the search for Marge continuing for more than a month afterwards.

Read More

Users on social media celebrated Marge's return, some speculating that her kidnapper returned her in secret - a theory that Natureland supports.

"My vote is that she was dumped back there but also who cares she is home and safe," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"That would make a fabulous story!" the conservation centre replied.

New ZealandAnimalsNelson

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

NFTs among $1.9m in assets seized in criminal gang crackdown

NFTs among $1.9m in assets seized in criminal gang crackdown

8 mins ago

LIVE

Ayesha Verrall speaks amid growing China Covid cases

Ayesha Verrall speaks amid growing China Covid cases

11 mins ago

BREAKING

No Covid travel restrictions on China travellers to NZ

No Covid travel restrictions on China travellers to NZ

46 mins ago

UFC president Dana White seen on video slapping his wife

UFC president Dana White seen on video slapping his wife

57 mins ago

Man suspected of intentionally driving kids off CA cliff

0:44

Man suspected of intentionally driving kids off CA cliff

2:45pm

Woman accused of abducting daughters held in custody

Woman accused of abducting daughters held in custody
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Rare skink discovered after cat brings it to owner's attention

Canterbury boy, 11, becomes NZ's youngest sheep breeder

Health officials call on Kiwis to take steps to stop mosquitoes

Wānaka leading the way to save endangered bird species