Marge the missing water dragon found after two months

Marge the eastern water dragon at Natureland Wildlife Trust. (Source: Natureland Wildlife Trust)

Natureland Wildife Trust's second missing eastern water dragon, Marge, has returned home after disappearing in late October.

The wildlife conservation centre in Nelson took to Facebook and Instagram to announce the "best news" of her discovery on the site's grounds and her reunion with Natureland's two other water dragons.

"She is currently recieving some medical treatment for a tail injury, but will soon be reunited with Lisa and Scauldron," it said. "Thank you everyone for checking your gardens and for your continued support. What a beautiful community we have."

After a series of break-ins and thefts in October, Marge and Scauldron were stolen from Natureland, prompting a police investigation and calls to the community to be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour and people with water dragons.

Scauldron was found sitting on a fence in Tahunanui in November, the search for Marge continuing for more than a month afterwards.

Users on social media celebrated Marge's return, some speculating that her kidnapper returned her in secret - a theory that Natureland supports.

"My vote is that she was dumped back there but also who cares she is home and safe," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"That would make a fabulous story!" the conservation centre replied.