Jeremy Renner thanks well-wishers after snow plough accident

Avengers star Jeremy Renner in his hospital bed. (Source: Instagram )

Avengers star Jeremy Renner has thanked well-wishers from his hospital bed following an accident involving a snow plough.

The 51-year-old suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being run over by his snowcat in Reno, Nevada.

He remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery, a representative for the actor said.

Renner posted a photo to social media from his hospital bed today following surgery.

"Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote.

The Mayor of Kingstown star received an outpouring of comments praying for his quick recovery following the incident.

"Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth responded.

Another Marvel co-star, Chris Pratt, wrote, "Continued prayers your way, brutha".

"My brother I love you," Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi said.