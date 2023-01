Avengers star Jeremy Renner critical after snow ploughing accident

Jeremy Renner in a still from Disney+ series Hawkeye. (Source: Associated Press)

Avengers star Jeremy Renner is in critical condition following an incident while ploughing snow today.

The Hawkeye actor, 51, was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition, Variety reports.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner’s rep said.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."