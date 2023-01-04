Government planning youth vaping crackdown

The Government is proposing a further suite of vaping restrictions in a bid to stop young people starting the habit.
Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall told 1News the Ministry of Health is now seeking public feedback on the proposed regulations in response to rising youth vaping rates.
"We need to strike a better balance – vaping’s useful to help people quit smoking but we don't want kids to be starting vaping straight up," she said.
It's illegal to sell or give a vaping product to anyone under 18.
The proposals include stopping new specialist vape retailers from opening near schools and sports grounds; labelling flavours which appeal to children under generic descriptions on packaging; introducing a range of safety requirements for all vape products; and reducing the maximum nicotine salt concentration allowed in disposable vapes from 50mg/mL to 35mg/mL.
On the proposed flavour packaging restrictions, Verrall said it's about stopping the targeting of young people.
"Calling something 'gummy bears' suggests it's candy – these products aren't lollies," Dr Verrall said.
She said the Ministry of Health expects to hear from the vaping industry and the public on the proposals.
"We know we really need to tighten up on youth vaping."
In a press release, Verrall quoted a recent Australian study which found 86% of 14- to 17-year-olds from New South Wales had tried disposable vapes.
Bishop Viard College principal Chris Theobald is welcoming the measures, saying staff at his school see the impact of vaping on multiple parts of a student's life.
The disposable maximum nicotine strength reduction is a turnaround from when Verall told Fair Go in August she had no plans to review vape strengths after the programme found several vape shops prepared to sell products to underage teenagers.
"We need to continue supporting people who smoke tobacco to successfully switch to less harmful products. Reducing nicotine levels in vaping products may hinder this,” Verrall stated to Fair Go at the time.
In December, after further questioning from Fair Go about labelling and nicotine concentrations, a review by the Vaping Regulatory Authority found some products contained too much nicotine.
Over 300 products have since been taken off shelves, while a further 1800 are under review.