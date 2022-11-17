Smoking falls to lowest rate ever, but vaping's on the rise

The amount of Kiwis who regularly smoke is on the decline and has hit its lowest rate ever - but vaping rates are rising rapidly, the latest Ministry of Health figures show.

A cigarette snapped in half. (Source: istock.com)

This year's Annual Health Survey found just 8% of adults were daily smokers in 2021/22, down from 9.4% in 2020/21.

"Smoking rates have declined for all ethnic groups except Pacific people," the results read, with daily smoking most common among Māori (19.9%) and Pacific peoples (18.2%), compared to European/Other (7.2%).

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said she was "really pleased to see the downward trend continue especially given other countries saw an uptick in their smoking rates during lockdowns".

"Congratulations to the 56,000 people who quit and remained smokefree in the last year despite its many challenges.

"Smoking rates are plummeting and our goal of being smokefree by 2025 is within reach," she said.

ASH (Action for Smokefree 2025) also praised the results, saying New Zealand now has one of the lowest smoking rates in the world.

Both the Government and ASH singled out the decline in smoking among Māori wāhine, from 24.1% last year to 18.2% this year.

"I've been working to support wāhine to stop smoking for nearly 20 years, and never seen such an exciting and positive change in the smoking rates," ASH board member Rebecca Ruwhiu-Collins said.

"I run vape to quit groups and this data shows that vaping is part of this change and that wāhine Māori are empowered to reclaim their health from smoking."

Vaping on the rise

Vaping. (Source: TVNZ)

"We don't want children and our youth taking up vaping, but it is a vital tool helping current smokers to stop their fatal habit; and it will reduce death and disease," ASH director Ben Youdan said.

8.3% of adults used vapes or e-cigarettes daily in 2021/22, up from 6.2% in 2020/21.

Vape and e-cigarette use was highest among Kiwis aged 18–24 years (22.9%), Māori (17.6%) and Pacific peoples (16.8%).

According to Vaping Facts, a Ministry of Health website, "the biggest risks of vaping are the unknown risks".

"Vaping hasn't been around long enough to know the risks of long-term use, but we do know it's less harmful than smoking."