Govt sends out urgent nationwide alert on vaping products

The Government has put out an urgent safety alert for some vape products.

(Source: TVNZ)

The nicotine vapes are too strong and retailers are being told to check the products and potentially pull some off shelves immediately.

Vapes in New Zealand can have up to 50mg/mL of nicotine salts – but some have been interpreting that as allowing 50mg of nicotine – which is much stronger than the law intended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fair Go has been investigating the issue and put it all to the Ministry of Health this week.

Just hours ago it sent an alert to retailers and manufacturers.

A copy seen by Fair Go shows the Vaping Regulatory Authority says in some cases, notifiers appear to have provided false or misleading information in their product notifications with regards to the quantity of nicotine in a product.

The urgent alert is telling retailers to check the labelling of their products, pull offending ones off the shelves or face enforcement action.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed this could be a fine of up to $400,000 if it goes to court.