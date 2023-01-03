Appeal for witnesses after 2 pedestrians killed in Gisborne crash

The pedestrians were hit on Back Ormond Rd, near Snowsill Rd.

The pedestrians were hit on Back Ormond Rd, near Snowsill Rd. (Source: Google Maps)

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two pedestrians were hit by a car in Gisborne over the weekend.

The men had exited their vehicle and were on the road when they were struck by another vehicle on Back Ormond Rd around 9.15pm on December 31.

Both pedestrians were men; one was in his 30s, while the other was in his late teens, police said.

One of the men died at the scene, while the other died in hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle had "stopped immediately" following the incident.

"They are understandably extremely distressed by what has occurred," police said.

"Police continue to provide support to them and to the families of the men who died."

The incident occurred near the Rhythm and Vines festival but it is unclear if it is linked to it.

"Rhythm and Vines are working with authorities to understand the full situation. We won't be making any further comment at this time," spokesperson Chris Henry said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police have been asked to come forward by calling 105, quoting file number 230101/1336.

