Police scale back search for missing South Canterbury fisherman

1:22pm
|
1News
The Opihi River flows through South Canterbury (file image).

The Opihi River flows through South Canterbury (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Police are scaling back active search efforts for a fisherman who went missing from a South Canterbury river mouth last week.

The Timaru man was reported missing from the Opihi River in the early hours of December 30 after failing to return from a fishing trip night before.

In a statement, police said searchers had found "several items associated with him" in the search, which has been ongoing since Friday.

"Police are still keen for any members of the public to report sightings of items of interest to us, as far north as Lake Ellesmere. Specifically, a grey or blue tarpaulin, a blue and white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a green plastic dinghy," police said.

"Searches north and south of the Opihi River mouth, involving LandSAR volunteers from Rakaia and South Canterbury - as well as the South Canterbury Coastguard, South Canterbury Helicopters and police search and rescue staff have not located the fisherman.

"Police would like to thank all of the local communities who have been out searching the beaches over the last few days and for notifying them of items of interest."

