Search for fisherman missing from South Canterbury river

Water (file image.) (Source: istock.com)

A search is continuing for a fisherman missing at the mouth of the Opihi River in South Canterbury.

Police said the man was reported missing in the early hours of this morning after failing to return from a fishing trip last night.

Initial search efforts did not locate him, police said.

Today's search efforts will focus on the shoreline in the area.

Any members of the public who find items of interest on the coastline near the Opihi River mouth are asked to hand them in to local police.