Concerns for welfare of man missing since Christmas Day

Mike hasn't been seen since Christmas Day. (Source: New Zealand Police)

A missing Auckland man's family is "becoming increasingly concerned" after the 73-year-old went missing on Christmas Day.

Glen Eden resident Mike Asher was last seen at his Glengarry Rd home on December 25th, according to police. He was reported missing on Friday.

A police spokesperson said his family was "very worried" while investigators believed it was "out of character" for him to be out of touch with family.

"Police have concerns for his welfare as it is out of character for him not to be in touch with friends and family," they said in a statement.

"His family is very worried about him and with every day that passes they become increasingly concerned.

"Police have been making a number of enquiries to locate him but continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Mike to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Mike was wearing these clothes and carrying this bag on December 25. (Source: NZ Police)

Earlier, police said the missing 73-year-old often takes the bus and train around Auckland, though it was believed he had been on foot.

"The two images are recent photos of Mike but it is possible he could be wearing different clothes."

Two photos, released on Saturday, showed Asher with his distinctive sleeve tattoo and the clothes he was known to have been wearing on Christmas Day.

Anyone with information about the 73-year-old's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.