Police appeal after Auckland man missing since Christmas Day

Police are seeking the public's help finding an Auckland man who has been missing since Christmas Day.
Mike, 73, was last seen at a residence on Glengarry Rd in Glen Eden, police said.
He has a distinctive sleeve tattoo, and police believe he is on foot.
"However, he often takes the bus or train around Auckland," police said.
He was known to be wearing the clothes in the below photo on the day he went missing, and carrying the same bag.
Anyone with information as to Mike's whereabouts is asked to call 111.