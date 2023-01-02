1 dead, 7 injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash

56 mins ago
|
1News
Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash on SH2, in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash on SH2, in the Western Bay of Plenty. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

One person has died and seven others have been injured following a serious two-car crash in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services - including five ambulances, four helicopters and two rapid response units - responded to the crash near Waihi Beach around 3.45pm, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

A vehicle is left badly damaged following a collision on SH2, in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A vehicle is left badly damaged following a collision on SH2, in the Western Bay of Plenty. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

One person has died, police confirmed late this evening.

A further two people are in critical condition, while five others have moderate injuries.

Emergency services at the scene on State Highway 2, in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services at the scene on State Highway 2, in the Western Bay of Plenty. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

"Our thoughts and condolences are with everyone involved at this difficult time," police said.

State Highway 2 near Athenree Gorge was closed for several hours following the incident, but has now reopened.

"Police thank motorists for their patience while the serious crash unit and emergency services attended."

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE

Latest

Popular

56 mins ago

1 dead, 7 injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash

1 dead, 7 injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash

9:32pm

4 killed in Gold Coast helicopter tragedy

4 killed in Gold Coast helicopter tragedy

9:00pm

Stars ready to hit the court in ASB Classic's big return

2:07

Stars ready to hit the court in ASB Classic's big return

9:00pm

UK climate group calls temporary halt to disruptive protests

UK climate group calls temporary halt to disruptive protests

8:45pm

'Lord, I love you': Aide recounts Benedict's last words

2:12

'Lord, I love you': Aide recounts Benedict's last words

8:00pm

Australia slowly moving towards renewable energy

2:09

Australia slowly moving towards renewable energy
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Heavy rain and gales forecast to hit upper North Island

Motorcyclist dies after going off road into water in Ōpōtiki

One person hospitalised in Tauranga bouncy castle incident

'Serious' head-on BoP crash prompts police appeal, warning