1 dead, 7 injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash on SH2, in the Western Bay of Plenty. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

One person has died and seven others have been injured following a serious two-car crash in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services - including five ambulances, four helicopters and two rapid response units - responded to the crash near Waihi Beach around 3.45pm, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

A vehicle is left badly damaged following a collision on SH2, in the Western Bay of Plenty. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

One person has died, police confirmed late this evening.

A further two people are in critical condition, while five others have moderate injuries.

Emergency services at the scene on State Highway 2, in the Western Bay of Plenty. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

"Our thoughts and condolences are with everyone involved at this difficult time," police said.

State Highway 2 near Athenree Gorge was closed for several hours following the incident, but has now reopened.

UPDATE 8:20PM

The road remains CLOSED between Waihi Beach Rd and Athenree Rd and will likely remain closed until late this evening.

We are signing off for the night. For overnight updates, check out our interactive travel map here: https://t.co/ovoYMnWCdh. ^EH https://t.co/gyxZ3BQuHD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 2, 2023

"Police thank motorists for their patience while the serious crash unit and emergency services attended."