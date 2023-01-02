1 dead, 7 injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash

One person has died and seven others have been injured following a serious two-car crash in the Western Bay of Plenty.
Emergency services - including five ambulances, four helicopters and two rapid response units - responded to the crash near Waihi Beach around 3.45pm, a St John spokesperson told 1News.
One person has died, police confirmed late this evening.
A further two people are in critical condition, while five others have moderate injuries.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with everyone involved at this difficult time," police said.
State Highway 2 near Athenree Gorge was closed for several hours following the incident, but has now reopened.
"Police thank motorists for their patience while the serious crash unit and emergency services attended."