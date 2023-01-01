New tech promises to cut wait times for skin cancer diagnoses

Kiwis are having to wait up to 32 weeks to have their skin checked for melanoma, but a new tool is promising to reduce wait times - while being nearly as accurate as a specialist.

This summer's UV rates are expected to be higher than last year. MoleMap chief medical officer Franz Strydom told 1News that should be a warning for Kiwis.

"We do the worst in actually treating our melanomas. We've got the highest mortality rate in the world between comparative countries, which is something that is difficult to admit because we should be doing far better," he said.

Despite that, the industry is struggling to meet demand as some patients wait up to six months to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's why it's hoped a new AI-assisted scanning tool will help diagnose more dangerous cancers before it's too late.

The non-intrusive tool uses an algorithm to help read a scanned image to determine what care is needed for patients.

Specialist Lara Wild said the tool would particularly help in smaller communities.

"This is a brilliant tool to get us out to those smaller communities, where we don't have dermatologist's gear, and also to get out to the workplace - where we have a lot of people at high risk from working outside," she said.

With speed being key in diagnoses, Strydom said the new technology could help people get the help they need sooner.

"[It helps to] more confidently make a diagnosis and escalate that to say: 'Don't see this guy in a week's time, he's got a melanoma, he needs to be seen sooner'."