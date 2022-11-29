Why aren't there free sunscreen stations like hand sanitiser?

If we can set up stations for hand sanitiser – why not for sunscreen?

Four schoolgirls from New Brighton in Christchurch are tackling a burning issue that's killing hundreds of New Zealanders every year.

They've rallied their community to help set up sunscreen stations on popular beaches in an effort to reduce the number of cases of skin cancer.

Rosie Paul, Renee Drury, Hannah Kara and Mckenzie Walker contacted Fair Go after seeing many of their relatives treated for melanoma.

They'd seen how easily free hand sanitiser had been distributed in response to the Covid-19 outbreak and felt that sunscreen should also be available.

"Two out of three people will get some form of skin cancer in their lifetime," Rosie explained.

"And the healthcare costs amount to some $200 million every year."

She thinks it makes sense to help prevent skin cancer in every way possible.

Speaking to the Cancer Society, they learnt that Australia already has sunscreen stations up and running.

Also, the government there takes VAT off the price of sunscreen sales to make it more affordable.

Amanda Dodd, the Cancer Society's deputy health promotions officer, supported the ideas being proposed by these rangatahi.

She said that the Cancer Society was joining forces with St John to provide sunscreen at major events in the summer, but that a community initiative to provide it at popular beaches would be welcomed, along with the provision of shade and messages to raise awareness about sun safety.

The girls came up with design ideas and explained to Fair Go who they would like to engage in the project.

With Fair Go's help they then contacted the companies and they were blown away by the results.

Bunnings offered materials and practical help to put the sunscreen stations and promotion posters together, Paper Plus said it would do the printing for free, Countdown gave the girls vouchers to purchase sunscreen in-store, and local eateries the Burger Joint and Switch Cafe offered promotional help.

They hope to have the sunscreen stations up and running before the good weather hits. The girls are keen to let others know that if they can achieve this, then other communities can do the same.

Rosie, Renee, Hannah and Mckenzie are one of the winners of Fair Go's annual Consumer Heroes competition, which champions young people to find solutions to problems they see in their community.