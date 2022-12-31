One dead after truck, car crash in Northland, SH1 blocked

A person has died after a car and truck collided on State Highway 1 in Northland this afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 12 in Brynderwyn, near Maungaturoto.

Police issued an updated statement on the crash late on Saturday afternoon.

"Diversions remain in place and are likely to remain so for several hours, as a crane is needed at the crash scene," they said.

The crash brings the holiday road toll to 11.

Earlier, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson told 1News that a person had to be freed by rescuers. It said it was notified of the crash just after 2.30pm

"One person was trapped, FENZ used rescue equipment to retrieve the person."

SH1 BRYNDERWYN, NORTHLAND - CRASH - 3:35PM

The road is CLOSED between The Braigh and Kaiwaka Mangawhai Rd due to a crash. Please avoid this area and expect DELAYS. ^SG pic.twitter.com/bjKtL7eSpQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 31, 2022

Four fire trucks attended to the crash, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, a St John spokesperson said it responded with a helicopter and two ambulances.

"We assessed two patients in a minor condition at the scene," they said.

Travel remains blocked on State Highway 1 due to the crash, with diversions in place.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off State Highway 1 at Kaiwaka Mangawhai Road, through Mangawhai.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic is being diverted through Waipu at The Braigh.

UPDATE 4:45PM

The road remains CLOSED. NB traveller detour via Kaiwaka Mangawhai Rd. Moir St, Molesworth Dr, Mangawhai Heads Rd, Cove Rd, The Centre, The Braigh, and back onto SH1. Reverse for SB road users. ^SG https://t.co/H6FMDJEXZ0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 31, 2022

Waka Kotahi is warning travellers to expect delays resulting from the "serious crash".

"Please delay your travel or allow extra time for your journey," the agency said.