Person found dead in Taranaki campground toilet block

Aerial view of New Plymouth (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A person was found dead in a Taranaki campground toilet block early this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ambulance services were notified at 1.10am of an unresponsive person in the toilet block at Hurleyville's Pātea Dam campground.

Police were notified and attended the scene an hour later, at 2.10am.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, police said.