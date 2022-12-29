Mansion used for Harry and Meghan docuseries on sale for $53m

The mansion used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to shoot their Netflix series is for sale for US$33.5 million (NZ$52.9 million).

Built in 2006, the six-bedroom, 13,599 sq ft Mediterranean-style property includes arched windows, chandeliers, outdoor swimming pool, a hot tub and a bar.

It also features a gym, games room, library and film room, as well as a guest house and chicken coop.

Listed by Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the home served as the backdrop for many of the interviews from the six-part Harry and Meghan docuseries, with friends of the Sussexes including Lucy Fraser and the duchess’ former agent Nick Collins giving their opinions for the show against the backdrop.

Some viewers hit out at the fact the home in the documentary appeared to be the one where the Sussexes live.

But the couple’s US$14.65 million (NZ$23.1 million) mansion in California, which boasts 19 bathrooms, is a nine-minute drive from the home featured in the Netflix show.

In an interview with The Cut, writer Allison P Davis described the Pair’s home as “the kind of big that startles you into remembering that unimaginable wealth is actually someone’s daily reality”.

She added: “It evokes a classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard, and a manicured Beverly Hills country club decorated with careful, considered coastal tones for a casual air – the home equivalent of billionaires dressing down in denim.”

Meghan, duchess of Sussex, 41, said about how she and Harry, 38, fell in love with the home, where they live with their children Archie, three, and 19-month-old daughter Lilibet: “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees.

“See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’

“And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’

“You walk in and go... joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

