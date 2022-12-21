Ardern had 'no communication' with Harry and Meghan over doco

Jacinda Ardern had "no communication" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the couple's latest Netflix collaboration she will appear in.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fronting a "Nelson Mandela-inspired" documentary named Live To Lead.

As well as Ardern, the trailer features figures such as former US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, ex-South Africa President Mandela, South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

However, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister today released a statement outlining her involvement with the project.

"In early March 2019 the Prime Minister was approached by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to participate in a project to develop accessible resources on key attributes of leadership targeted at aspiring young leaders around the world, based off a one hour interview," the spokesperson said.

"Originally we were advised the outputs would be printed and digital books, short films and audiobooks."

The spokesperson outlined how Netflix then secured an agreement to broadcast the interviews in 2021.

"In May this year, the Prime Minister’s Office was notified that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would introduce the series; noting this was nearly two and a half years after the interview had been recorded and permission for its use by the Nelson Mandela Foundation had already been provided.

"All communication throughout has been with the Nelson Mandela Foundation (there has been no communication with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the project)."

According to the Mail Online, Harry and Meghan stuck up a friendship with Ardern during the 2018 royal tour to New Zealand.

Live to Lead will be available to watch from December 31, 2022.