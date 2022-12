Firefighters battle scrub fire in Northland's Whangaroa

At least five fire crews and a helicopter attended the fire in Whangaroa. (Source: Miles McDonald)

Firefighters are battling a scrub fire in the Northland town of Whangaroa this afternoon.

At least five fire crews and a helicopter attended the scene, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

The fire was about 100m x 60m, but has been contained, they added.

It broke out around 12.20pm.

Police also attended the scene.