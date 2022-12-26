Person dies after suffering serious burns in Taranaki car fire

2:06pm
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A person who was hospitalised with critical injuries in a Taranaki car fire this morning has died.

Police said they were called to the scene on on State Highway 3 (Mokau Rd), between Mimi Rd and Waiiti Rd in Taranaki around 7.30am.

The person in the car was left with serious burns and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

At 2pm, police said the person had died from their injuries.

At this stage it is not clear how the car fire started.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area this morning and may have information which could help with their inquiries.

New ZealandTaranakiAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

Wellington's The Terrace blocked again by another slip

Wellington's The Terrace blocked again by another slip

57 mins ago

Putin says Russia ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

Putin says Russia ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

2:32pm

Heavy rain, hail expected to strike Auckland

Heavy rain, hail expected to strike Auckland

2:06pm

Person dies after suffering serious burns in Taranaki car fire

Person dies after suffering serious burns in Taranaki car fire

1:35pm

Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

1:09pm

What Amazon wanted from New Zealand's prime minister

What Amazon wanted from New Zealand's prime minister
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Body of missing canoeist found in Christchurch lake

19-year-old woman killed in Auckland crash overnight

BoP teen rescued in 'Christmas miracle' after being swept to sea

One dead in Northland crash, brings holiday road toll to two