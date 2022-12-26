Person dies after suffering serious burns in Taranaki car fire

A person who was hospitalised with critical injuries in a Taranaki car fire this morning has died.

Police said they were called to the scene on on State Highway 3 (Mokau Rd), between Mimi Rd and Waiiti Rd in Taranaki around 7.30am.

The person in the car was left with serious burns and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

At 2pm, police said the person had died from their injuries.

At this stage it is not clear how the car fire started.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area this morning and may have information which could help with their inquiries.