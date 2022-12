Body of missing canoeist found in Christchurch lake

Police have recovered the body of a canoeist missing since capsizing in a Christchurch lake last night.

Emergency services were called at 6.50pm to a lake at Roto Kohatu Reserve after reports a canoe had capsized with two occupants in it.

One was rescued but one was still missing.

The Police National Dive Squad attended the scene today and police said the body of the missing canoeist had now been found.