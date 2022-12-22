Woman hurls computer screen at worker during violent airport outburst

Camila McMillie, (Source: MIAMI-DADE CORRECTIONS)

A woman is facing charges after hurling a computer screen at an airline employee at Miami International Airport.

Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following the incident earlier this week.

CBS Miami said McMillie was travelling from Alabama to New York via Miami, but had to rebook after missing an earlier flight.

"While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children," police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then grabbed a boarding pass reading off a counter, before picking up the monitor and tossing it an American Airlines employee.

McMillie was arrested and chaged. The employee suffered bruising to her shoulder.

"Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time," the airline said in a statement.