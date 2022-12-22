Severe thunderstorms 'on the cards' across NZ - MetService

Large parts of both the North and South Islands are under severe thunderstorm watches this afternoon, with MetService warning surface flooding and flash flooding are possible - even "a small tornado".

"Another thundery day on the cards," the forecaster tweeted. "We've got a couple of HIGH RISK areas this afternoon and evening."

In the North Island, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatu, Tararua, Kapiti-Horowhenua and Wairarapa are under a severe thunderstorm watch from 2pm to 9pm today.

"There is also a low chance of a small tornado forming," MetService said.

In the South Island, Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Fiordland are under a severe thunderstorm watch from 1pm to 10pm today.

Storms in both islands are set to ease this evening, but the forecaster warns that slips, surface flooding and flash flooding are possible before then, "especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys".

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

Kiwis are advised to "keep an eye on" the latest forecast for updates.

