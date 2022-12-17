Tornado causes structural damage in Central Otago

A tornado over Alexandra, in Central Otago. (Source: Neville Bonsor)

A tornado has caused structural damage after it struck Central Otago this afternoon.

Four fire trucks were called to the scene in Springvale following reports of structural damage in the area around 6.27pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

Two fire trucks remain at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Roofs are coming off in Golden Road just outside Alexandra," one witness wrote on Facebook.

A MetService spokesperson told 1News "the ingredients are there" for further tornadoes to batter the region, but the wild weather is "easing slowly".

It comes as a thunderstorm warning remains in force for Lumsden and Dipton.

There have been 876 lightning strikes in the last two hours, MetService said.