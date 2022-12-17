Tornado causes structural damage in Central Otago

42 mins ago
|
1News
A tornado over Alexandra, in Central Otago.

A tornado over Alexandra, in Central Otago. (Source: Neville Bonsor)

A tornado has caused structural damage after it struck Central Otago this afternoon.

Four fire trucks were called to the scene in Springvale following reports of structural damage in the area around 6.27pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

Two fire trucks remain at the scene.

"Roofs are coming off in Golden Road just outside Alexandra," one witness wrote on Facebook.

A MetService spokesperson told 1News "the ingredients are there" for further tornadoes to batter the region, but the wild weather is "easing slowly".

It comes as a thunderstorm warning remains in force for Lumsden and Dipton.

There have been 876 lightning strikes in the last two hours, MetService said.

New ZealandWeather NewsDunedin and Otago

SHARE

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Families of 24 Māori Battalion soldiers receive WWII medals in Upper Hutt

Families of 24 Māori Battalion soldiers receive WWII medals in Upper Hutt

42 mins ago

Tornado causes structural damage in Central Otago

0:44

Tornado causes structural damage in Central Otago

7:00pm

Mum who lost son in kayak accident calls on Kiwis to stay safe in the water

2:18

Mum who lost son in kayak accident calls on Kiwis to stay safe in the water

6:45pm

Hamilton dairy worker loses fingers in machete attack

2:05

Hamilton dairy worker loses fingers in machete attack

6:37pm

Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 21, leaves 12 missing

1:57

Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 21, leaves 12 missing

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Air NZ flights cancelled by fog on one of busiest travel days

High humidity and rain to continue over weekend

Photo shows massive slip blocking Coromandel road amid heavy rain

Thunderstorms forecast for parts of North Island today