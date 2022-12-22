Gang fears impeding Hawke's Bay murder investigations - police

Ariki Rigby of Napier. (Source: Supplied)

Gang fears are stopping people with information coming forward in two Hawke's Bay murder investigations, according to police.

Ariki Rigby was located deceased in a burned-out vehicle in Havelock North in September this year and Eddie Peters was found bleeding on a driveway in Flaxmere in November 2018.

In a statement today police gave an update on both cases.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said that while the two deaths are not linked in any way, police believe, "potential gang affiliations of those thought to be responsible are preventing possible witnesses from coming forward in both cases".

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fact that nobody has been held accountable for either death weighs heavily on the families of both Eddie and Ariki, and on the officers on both investigation teams," Keene said.

"We know there are people in our community who know what happened to Eddie and Ariki, and who was responsible.

“We also know there are a few reasons why people might not be talking – one of which is a belief that ‘narking’ is not the ‘done’ thing.”

"My plea is that people set aside that belief and focus on what the right thing to do is."





Statement from Eddie Peters' whānau

"It is now more than four years since we lost Eddie.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is our fourth Christmas without him and we are still grieving. Eddie was a much loved father and friend and we still miss him greatly.

"Nobody should have to lose their life in the way Eddie did.

"So no matter how hard it is for you, no matter who you’re trying to protect, we’re begging you to please do the right thing - get in touch with Police and share what you know.

"Help us see justice done for Eddie and get the closure we need."





Statement from Ariki Rigby's whānau

"Our whānau’s grief at the loss of Ariki is profound, and still very raw. Ariki was only 18-years-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She had her whole life ahead of her and she should be busy living that life right now.

"Instead, we are preparing for our first Christmas without her.

"Her death leaves a huge hole in our whānau, which is only made worse by the fact nobody has been held accountable for her death.

"To those people who know what happened to Ariki – man up."

Police are asking anyone with information on either case to come forward.