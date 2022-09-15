Family of woman found in burnt-out car thanks NZ for support

The family of Ariki Rigby, whose body was found in a burnt-out car in Havelock North, has thanked the New Zealand public for its support.

Michael Ngahuka, first cousin to Ariki, spoke to media on behalf of the family today.

"Just thank you to everyone, to Aotearoa, to everyone who knew Ariki and her extended whānau.

"We have been getting inundated with beautiful messages, phone calls and on social media you name it," Ngahuka said.

He said people who aren't whānau recognise the tragedy and are "mourning too".

"We as a whānau understand and respect that and have nothing but love and aroha from the whānau out to everyone in our beautiful nation of Aotearoa."

The family also announced there will be a #Aroha4Ariki motorbike ride: "If you would like to escort our girl Ariki and whānau to her funeral service meetup point is the Mobile service station on Taradale road Napier 9am Friday morning 16th Sept all welcome".

"Ariki will be laid to rest with her great grandparents, whānau and tipuna at Motuopae Island,Huria Tauranga Moana."

Police say they are following "strong lines" of inquiry in the homicide investigation codenamed Operation Sphynx.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220905/1265.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.