Powerful haka performed at Ariki Rigby's funeral in Hastings

Ariki Rigby was farewelled with a powerful haka by friends and whānau at her funeral in Hastings today.

The 18-year-old's body was found in a burnt-out car in Havelock North last Monday leading to a homicide investigation.

Today a large crowd of mourners gathered for her tangi, media was invited to attend by family.

After many emotional tributes a powerful mass haka was performed in honour of Ariki.

It comes after her cousin Michael Ngahuka yesterday thanked the people of New Zealand for their support.

"Just thank you to everyone, to Aotearoa, to everyone who knew Ariki and her extended whānau.

"We have been getting inundated with beautiful messages, phone calls and on social media you name it," Ngahuka said.

He said people who aren't whānau recognise the tragedy and are "mourning too".

"We as a whānau understand and respect that and have nothing but love and aroha from the whānau out to everyone in our beautiful nation of Aotearoa."

According to the family Ariki will be laid to rest with her great grandparents, whānau and tipuna at Motuopae Island, Huria Tauranga Moana.

Police say they are following "strong lines" of inquiry in the homicide investigation codenamed Operation Sphynx.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220905/1265.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.