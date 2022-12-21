New women's IPL competition grabs attention of Kiwi players

Among those pictured at the Season launch of the Super Smash domestic Twenty20 cricket league at Eden Park on Tuesday were Suzie Bates, middle left, and Amelia Kerr, middle right. (Source: Photosport)

The introduction of a women’s Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition, likely for March next year, is piquing the interest of some of New Zealand’s best players.

With New Zealand Cricket launching its Super Smash domestic T20 season, it’s now taken on extra importance for Kiwi players. Not only is there a World Cup just around the corner in February, but a month later the IPL is touted to have its inaugural season.

“It’s a game changer,” White Ferns batter Suzie Bates said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Amelia Kerr. “It’s massive," she said. "We’ve seen what it’s done with the men’s game and just the opportunities that come with it.”

As it stands, there are likely to be five teams.

The financial opportunities are particularly appealing. With the women’s game growing at a rapid rate, especially in India, a significant broadcast deal is likely. That, in turn, would result in bigger pay for the players.

New Zealand’s top players currently earn around $170,000 from their NZC contracts. It’s believed players could earn that from the WIPL alone.

“As a player who’s been through the system, I wouldn’t have it any other way and now that we get rewarded for things that we used to do anyway, it’s pretty special,” Bates said.

“It’s just so exciting. The motivation for players to train harder get fitter, get stronger, there’s financial reward but there’s also just really cool opportunities, so it’s going to grow the game more and more.”

For 22-year-old Kerr, she knows she has people like Bates, 35, to thank for getting them to this point.

“I’ve come into cricket and it’s awesome to see the career path [now). People like her and people before her have paved the way doing the sport for free and it’s shown it’s come from a place of love. Now we’re lucky enough and have that opportunity to do it as a job which is pretty cool.”

More details will become clearer as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) locks in a broadcast deal and sets out the schedule.