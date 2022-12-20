Video: Hail pelts Hamilton as thunderstorms head south

Large pieces of hail were filmed pelting down in Hamilton today, as severe thunderstorm watches have been extended by MetService.

Fire and Emergency NZ were busy with flooding calls in Hamilton after downpours inundated the region around midday.

Footage supplied by Tim Bromhead shows large hail hitting a property in the region.

Hail is also likely with some of the thunderstorms today. Here's an observation from a thunderstorm that recently passed near to Hamilton https://t.co/BZWb807s5l ^PL https://t.co/Q9rCVaVkMM — MetService (@MetService) December 20, 2022

Severe thunderstorms are now forecast to potentially impact Wellington from 2:30pm to 9pm today.

Other places under the same thunderstorm watch are Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua,Taupō, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatū, Tararua, Kapiti-Horowhenua and Wairarapa.

"Cool temperatures at upper levels and warm humid conditions near the surface are expected to bring unstable and convective conditions to much of the North Island. There is moderate to high risk of thunderstorms in many areas," MetService said earlier today.

"There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with downpours bringing localised rainfall rates of 25 to 45mm per hour from Waikato through Taranaki to Wairarapa and also the central high country and much of Hawke's Bay."