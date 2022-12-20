Severe thunderstorm watch for much of North Island

Dark clouds (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for much of the North Island today.

Humid conditions are leading to an unsettled run up to Christmas when it comes to the weather.

"Cool temperatures at upper levels and warm humid conditions near the surface are expected to bring unstable and convective conditions to much of the North Island. There is moderate to high risk of thunderstorms in many areas," MetService said.

"There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with downpours bringing localised rainfall rates of 25 to 45 mm per hour from Waikato through Taranaki to Wairarapa and also the central high country and much of Hawke's Bay."

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place from 1pm until 9pm tonight.

A Heavy Rain Warning has been issued for parts of Hawke's Bay, the Tararua District and Wairarapa, while a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for much of the North Island south of Auckland https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^PL pic.twitter.com/hOJLDxe883 — MetService (@MetService) December 19, 2022

MetService is warning the storms could lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for Hawke's Bay south of Napier from 2pm today until 2am tomorrow morning.

It comes after thunderstorms hit parts of Auckland around 7pm yesterday.