One dead in two-car crash near Palmerston North

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

One person has died following a two-car crash near Palmerston North this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Palmerston St, in Awahuri, at about 3.20pm.

One person died at the scene.

The road was closed, but has since reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances behind the crash are ongoing.