Motorcyclist critical after crash with vehicle in Auckland

6:16pm
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A motorcyclist has been critically injured following a collision with a vehicle in Auckland's Te Atatū Peninsula this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene on Te Atatū Rd around 5.11pm.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Motorists travelling into the Peninsula have been advised to expect some delays, with cordons in place around the scene near the intersection with Old Te Atatū Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police will carry out an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

New ZealandAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

36 mins ago

Watch: Argentina's footballers arrive home with World Cup trophy

1:05

Watch: Argentina's footballers arrive home with World Cup trophy

56 mins ago

Rotorua teen to become second Māori ever to study medicine at Harvard

Rotorua teen to become second Māori ever to study medicine at Harvard

7:10pm

Foodbanks seeing unprecedented demand this Christmas

2:05

Foodbanks seeing unprecedented demand this Christmas

6:51pm

Covid-19: 600,000 unused vaccine doses expire within weeks

Covid-19: 600,000 unused vaccine doses expire within weeks

6:50pm

Greens welcome UN's historic biodiversity agreement

2:26

Greens welcome UN's historic biodiversity agreement

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

One dead in two-car crash near Palmerston North

One seriously hurt in Bay of Plenty crash, SH2 down to one lane

Trucking company releases video showing horror driving on Kiwi roads

West Coast man who drowned while mustering cattle named