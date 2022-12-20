Motorcyclist critical after crash with vehicle in Auckland

A motorcyclist has been critically injured following a collision with a vehicle in Auckland's Te Atatū Peninsula this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene on Te Atatū Rd around 5.11pm.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Motorists travelling into the Peninsula have been advised to expect some delays, with cordons in place around the scene near the intersection with Old Te Atatū Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police will carry out an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.