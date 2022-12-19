Watch: Lionel Messi, Argentina lift World Cup trophy

Finally, at the fifth time of trying, Lionel Messi has got his hands on the World Cup.

In what is likely his final global tournament, Messi, who scored twice in a thrilling victory on penalties over France, hoisted the trophy in Qatar.

It was Argentina's third World Cup triumph, but the third for the man seen as one of football's greatest.

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Messi was named the best player of the World Cup.

Read More Argentina win World Cup after beating France on penalties

Smiling, the Argentina great received the Golden Ball award in a post-match ceremony. Kylian Mbappe received the Golden Boot award as the top scorer in the tournament with eight goals, including three in the final. Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player of the tournament.