Watch: Lionel Messi, Argentina lift World Cup trophy

8:29am
|
1News

Finally, at the fifth time of trying, Lionel Messi has got his hands on the World Cup.

In what is likely his final global tournament, Messi, who scored twice in a thrilling victory on penalties over France, hoisted the trophy in Qatar.

It was Argentina's third World Cup triumph, but the third for the man seen as one of football's greatest.

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final (Source: Associated Press)

Earlier, Messi was named the best player of the World Cup.

Read More

Smiling, the Argentina great received the Golden Ball award in a post-match ceremony. Kylian Mbappe received the Golden Boot award as the top scorer in the tournament with eight goals, including three in the final. Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player of the tournament.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE

Latest

Popular

36 mins ago

Man shot dead in Auckland church carpark named

2:20

Man shot dead in Auckland church carpark named

42 mins ago

Massive wave hits Durban beach, three dead

Massive wave hits Durban beach, three dead

51 mins ago

Man charged after baby, mother allegedly assaulted in Christchurch

Man charged after baby, mother allegedly assaulted in Christchurch

9:08am

Harry, Meghan want apology amid Lady Susan Hussey race saga

2:30

Harry, Meghan want apology amid Lady Susan Hussey race saga

8:57am

France's dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final

0:34

France's dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

France's dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final

FIFA World Cup: Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place

Illness continues to plague France ahead of World Cup final