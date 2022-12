Christchurch eye surgeon pleads guilty to attempted murder

A well-known Christchurch eye surgeon has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his former landlord.

Dr Ian Dallison admitted to the charge in the Christchurch High Court this afternoon, as well as wounding with intent to cause injury to the former landlord's wife.

The 66-year-old was arrested following reports of an assault at a home in Lyttelton in August.

He is due to be sentenced next year.