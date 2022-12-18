Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

41 mins ago
|
Bang Showbiz
Rihanna.

Rihanna. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy.

The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform.

In the video, Rihanna's baby boy is heard cooing, and she asks him: "You tryna get mommy's phone?"

Later in the clip, her little boy is seen yawning as he looks out of the window of a car.

Rihanna - who has a huge following on other social media platforms, including 139 million followers on Instagram - jokingly captioned her first-ever TikTok post: "Hacked."

Read More

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently revealed that her baby boy inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl in 2023.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The award-winning star admitted that motherhood has changed her outlook on life, and that it even prompted her to accept an invitation to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Work hitmaker shared: "I feel like it was now or never, really. There's this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

Rihanna confessed to relishing the challenge of motherhood, too.

She said: "It is crazy. It is amazing. It's wild. It's weird. It's all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I've ever known.

"I can't describe it. It's new. It's fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Elon Musk wields Twitter suspensions in battle with media

Elon Musk wields Twitter suspensions in battle with media

41 mins ago

Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

10:50am

How to enjoy summer outdoors with your dog without getting fined

How to enjoy summer outdoors with your dog without getting fined

10:42am

Libyan militia involved in Lockerbie suspect's extradition

Libyan militia involved in Lockerbie suspect's extradition

10:00am

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Jennifer Coolidge thanks Ariana Grande for reviving her career

Michelle Obama pays tribute to former Ellen Show DJ tWitch

Other royals resented Meghan's popularity - Prince Harry

'It was terrifying' - Harry says William screamed at him