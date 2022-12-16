Third arrest in fatal Christchurch park stabbing

9:02am
|
1News
A police officer at the scene of the stabbing.

A police officer at the scene of the stabbing. (Source: 1News)

A third person has been arrested after the fatal stabbing in Christchurch's Bexley Park on November 14.

Nigel Wilson, 62, died from his injuries in Christchurch Hospital on November 22.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, police said today.

Previously, an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been charged in relation to the stabbing.

The man is charged with murder and the woman is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Read More

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves announced the latest arrest in a statement.

"We would like to thank everyone in our community who has been in touch with information to assist us in holding these offenders to account," she said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

ACC reveals how Kiwis hurt themselves at home and work in 2022

ACC reveals how Kiwis hurt themselves at home and work in 2022

25 mins ago

Prince Harry blames media for Meghan's miscarriage

2:03

Prince Harry blames media for Meghan's miscarriage

9:04am

Another cost blowout at Auckland convention centre

Another cost blowout at Auckland convention centre

10:22am

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

9:02am

Third arrest in fatal Christchurch park stabbing

Third arrest in fatal Christchurch park stabbing

8:54am

TVNZ to show home Black Caps, White Ferns matches for next 3 seasons

TVNZ to show home Black Caps, White Ferns matches for next 3 seasons
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Air NZ flights cancelled by fog on one of busiest travel days

Teen charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation

Skipper fined after two boats collide off Taranaki coast

Two couples guilty over roles in $8.7 million mortgage fraud case