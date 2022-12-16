Third arrest in fatal Christchurch park stabbing

A police officer at the scene of the stabbing. (Source: 1News)

A third person has been arrested after the fatal stabbing in Christchurch's Bexley Park on November 14.

Nigel Wilson, 62, died from his injuries in Christchurch Hospital on November 22.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, police said today.

Previously, an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been charged in relation to the stabbing.

The man is charged with murder and the woman is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves announced the latest arrest in a statement.

"We would like to thank everyone in our community who has been in touch with information to assist us in holding these offenders to account," she said.