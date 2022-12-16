Person dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

12:17pm
|
1News

One person has died after being hit by a train in Upper Hutt this morning.

Police said the train was travelling from Masterton to Wellington when the incident happened.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Maymorn Station about 7.20am.

Commuters are urged to expect delays, with the train between Wellington and Wairarapa suspended for several hours.

In a statement Metlink said buses were sent to collect passengers to continue their journey after the incident.

The statement also said staff are "deeply saddened" by the incident this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim. We also extend our condolences to the train driver involved in this incident and we are working with our partners to ensure the driver gets support.

"Our thoughts too are with the passengers and staff of the 6.20am train from Masterton."

Metlink said it expects peak time trains on the Wairarapa line to operate as normal tonight.

New ZealandAccidentsWellington

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Large haul of stolen items recovered in Waikato, 19 facing charges

Large haul of stolen items recovered in Waikato, 19 facing charges

29 mins ago

Michelle Obama pays tribute to former Ellen Show DJ tWitch

Michelle Obama pays tribute to former Ellen Show DJ tWitch

42 mins ago

World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappe, Deschamps

World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappe, Deschamps

1:15pm

Other royals resented Meghan's popularity - Prince Harry

2:31

Other royals resented Meghan's popularity - Prince Harry

1:09pm

'It was terrifying' - Harry says William screamed at him

2:03

'It was terrifying' - Harry says William screamed at him

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

ACC reveals how Kiwis hurt themselves at home and work in 2022

Skipper fined after two boats collide off Taranaki coast

Rail protesters target four MPs' offices with 'fake blood'

Fleeing driver tasered, pepper-sprayed, arrested in Upper Hutt