Person dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

One person has died after being hit by a train in Upper Hutt this morning.

Police said the train was travelling from Masterton to Wellington when the incident happened.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Maymorn Station about 7.20am.

Commuters are urged to expect delays, with the train between Wellington and Wairarapa suspended for several hours.

In a statement Metlink said buses were sent to collect passengers to continue their journey after the incident.

Our train hit a person in the Remutaka tunnel at 7.30 this morning. Feel 4 our driver who’s getting support & of course, victim’s family. Train continued to near tunnel entrance. We’ve just been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/l9geZHJT5v — Whena Owen (@WhenaOwen) December 15, 2022

The statement also said staff are "deeply saddened" by the incident this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim. We also extend our condolences to the train driver involved in this incident and we are working with our partners to ensure the driver gets support.

"Our thoughts too are with the passengers and staff of the 6.20am train from Masterton."

Metlink said it expects peak time trains on the Wairarapa line to operate as normal tonight.