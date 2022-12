Bus crashes into ditch near Timaru, partially blocking SH1

(Source: istock.com)

A bus has crashed into a ditch just south of Timaru, blocking the northbound lane of State Highway 1.

Police were alerted to the incident between Timaru and Pareora in Canterbury around 4.30pm, with emergency services responding to the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

Police say the southbound lane remains open, however, “motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene”.