4 with Tribesmen links arrested after Christchurch homes shot at

Four men with links to the Tribesmen gang have been arrested in Christchurch after a number of shootings over the weekend.

Shots were fired at properties across the city in Spreydon, Dallington, and Riccarton on Friday and Saturday nights last week. According to police, one property is believed to have been mistakenly targeted.

Police executed a series of search warrants across the city yesterday, which led to the arrests of four men.

Several firearms, rounds of ammunition, a large quantity of cash, drugs, drug supply-related items, restricted medicines and restricted weapons were seized.

All four men have links to the Tribesmen gang and face several charges. Police expect even more arrests to be made as searches continue at an address in Hoon Hay. Further search warrants are also likely.

"We will not tolerate this behaviour, which causes huge distress and has the potential to cause serious harm to members of the public," Detective Senior Sargent Damon Wells said.

"Police are working incredibly hard to hold these people to account."

