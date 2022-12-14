Zelensky thanks NZ for support during Parliament address

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation after he addressed New Zealand's Parliament this morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses parliament. (Source: Parliament TV )

In his speech, the president praised New Zealand's early and continued support for Ukraine, while also calling for action on the environmental effects of war, as well as his steps for peace.

"I am grateful to you, dear friends, for the fact that New Zealand was one of the first countries to support Ukraine in its struggle for independence and justice," Zelensky said.

"Facing the unique moral challenge of this war, you've changed your own approach to the sanctions policy and imposed national sanctions against those involved in fermenting the aggression."

He also pleaded for support from New Zealand when the war ends and called for international cooperation on reconstruction efforts.

"The economy and infrastructure can be reconstructed, it may take years, but you can't rebuild destroyed nature just as you can't restore the destroyed life," he said.

Zelensky said that 174,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory is "contaminated" by unexploded ordnance like mines, as well as significant parts of the Sea of Azov.

Pollution in rivers, flooding of coal mines and 3 million hectares of forests have been destroyed during the war, Zelensky said - he asked for New Zealand's support in helping to restore the environment.

"All these and other manifestations of Russian ecocidal policy will have direct negative impacts on millions of people," he said.

"I suggest that your country and your leaders consider taking into account this environmental aspect of our formula for peace - I urge you to demonstrate leadership in international institutions in the UN and bilaterally with other states."

He pleaded that when the war ends, New Zealand should help with reconstruction efforts.

Zelensky called on New Zealand to back his "steps towards world peace", which cover nuclear and energy security, holding war criminals to account, the releasing of Russia's prisoners of war and return of deportees, full implementation of the UN charter and restoration of Ukraine's borders prior to their 2014 invasion of Crimea.

He also took some time to praise the international community for its cooperation, saying: "The very course of events has created opportunities for countries and leaders to prove themselves, to find their role in the protection of what we cherish."

Zelensky closed by saying: "Ngā mihi, glory to Ukraine."

His address comes as the war in Ukraine recently entered a new phase, with cold and dark winter months gripping the entire country.

Russia has been deliberately targeting power infrastructure in an attempt to break Ukrainian morale by freezing them into submission.

Just this morning, the Government announced it would be pledging a further $3 million towards support for the people of Ukraine.

