Govt announces further $3 million in support to Ukraine

New Zealand will provide an additional $3 million in support to Ukraine as the war enters a new phase, with winter conditions making life hard for those affected by the war.

A blackout after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

The pledge was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta this morning and came as Ukrainian president Voldymyr Zelensky addressed Parliament.

In a statement, Mahuta said the pledge will be made through the International Committee of the Red Cross - it will cover items like medical supplies and equipment, and power transformers and generators to cope with blackouts, along with essential winter items like food, water, sanitation and hygiene items.

"We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they face severe hardships over the winter," Mahuta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This latest contribution is in addition to the $7.93 million in humanitarian assistance already provided to support Ukrainian communities since the start of Russia's illegal invasion."

The announcement comes as the Russian military steps up its targeting of critical infrastructure like power plants in an effort to break the morale of the Ukrainian people as cold, dark winter months take hold of the country.

"Russia's targeting of energy and other civilian infrastructure is deplorable," Mahuta said.

"As Ukraine faces a harsh winter, Putin's actions have further disrupted electricity supply and are harming the health, safety and well-being of already vulnerable communities."

The UN estimates 17.6 million people in Ukraine, including 3.2 million children, will require humanitarian assistance in 2023 - should the war continue. This contribution aims to support those people, Mahuta said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: 1News)

In the statement, Mahuta called on Russia to cease its deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, saying Putin must stop "weaponising" the winter in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Russia must also ensure the safety and security of neutral and impartial humanitarian organisations and facilitate their access to communities in urgent need of assistance," Mahuta said.

This is just the latest contribution New Zealand has made to Ukraine, with the Government stating that humanitarian, economic and military contributions alongside deployments have been worth $60 million.

Alongside economic support, New Zealand has applied a significant amount of sanctions on Russia, with 1200 individuals being targeted.