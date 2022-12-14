Woman assaulted by stranger while walking in Auckland's Mt Albert

A man police believe can assist with its investigation into a serious assault in Mt Albert on December 13. (Source: NZ Police)

A woman was left with moderate injuries after she was assaulted by a stranger while on the Waterview Shared Walkway in Auckland's Mount Albert yesterday evening.

Police say the incident occurred near New North Rd about 6.30pm.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said police need assistance in identifying a male who investigators believe can help with their investigation.

"From our inquiries so far, we believe this male has left the area in the direction of Harbutt Ave," Friend said.

"Police are working with the victim, who received moderate injuries and is understandably shaken by what has occurred, and we are providing support to her."

He said that there were a number of people taking advantage of the fine weather yesterday, asking anyone in the area who saw something suspicious to contact the police.

"We understand this will be concerning for the community, and police would like to reassure the community we have a dedicated team working hard to locate the offender," Friend said.

He said the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

Anyone who may recognise the man pictured is asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.