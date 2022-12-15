Police identify 14yo as person of interest in Mt Albert assault

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say a 14-year-old male is assisting an investigation into an assault on a woman in Auckland’s Mt Albert on Tuesday evening.

The woman was left with moderate injuries after she was assaulted by a stranger while on the Waterview shared walkway.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend says the male is now assisting police with inquiries into the circumstances of the incident on Tuesday evening.

“Today, investigators executed a search warrant at an Auckland address where the male was located.

“This male, who is a 14-year-old, will ultimately be dealt with through Youth Aid processes,” he says.

“We have notified the victim of the update in this matter and we are ensuring support remains in place."

Friend says police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“Police would like to acknowledge the public who have been in contact with us since we released our appeal yesterday.

“We acknowledge the Mt Albert community’s concern since the incident occurred."