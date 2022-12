One ticket wins $6.3m Lotto Powerball jackpot

A Lotto ticket being printed. (Source: Lotto NZ)

One ticket has won tonight's $6.3 million Lotto Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers are 09, 22, 26, 31, 32, 33 Bonus 15 Powerball 08.

The big win is made up of $6 million from Powerball and $333,333 in Lotto First Division.

Two other players won $333,333 in First Division.

One player also won $1 million in Lotto Strike.

The Strike numbers are: 09, 31, 26, 33.

There were queues for people trying to log in to check tickets on MyLotto after the draw.