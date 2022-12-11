William 'unlikely' to make up with Harry after Netflix documentary

Prince William is "unlikely" to make up with Prince Harry following his Netflix documentary.

Prince William and Prince Harry. (Source: Getty)

Friends of the Prince of Wales have claimed that the relationship between the royal siblings could be damaged irreparably as a result of Harry and Meghan, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up on their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020 and criticised aspects of the royal family.

William, 40, is said not to have watched the documentary and is believed to be angry about the disrespect Harry and Meghan showed to the late Queen Elizabeth when she was alive as the couple decided to leave the royal family and relocate to California.

A friend told the Daily Mail newspaper: "All relationships are built on trust but for members of the royal family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so.

"The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge."

William faced further anguish this week after his friend Mark Jenkins and his son were killed in a plane crash in Kenya.

In a rare personal message on Twitter, the heir to the British throne wrote: "Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.

"Tonight, I’m thinking about Mark’s wife, family and colleagues who’ve sadly lost a man we all loved and admired."