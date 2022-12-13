Scallop decline sees emergency shutdown of Coromandel fishery

A drastic decline in scallop numbers has prompted the Government to order an emergency shutdown of the two remaining open areas in the Coromandel fishery.

That means the areas around Little Barrier Island and Colville Channel, which were exempt from earlier closures, are now closed from this Friday.

The new closures will be in place for three months and include commercial, recreational, and customary scallop fishing.

Fisheries Minister David Parker said he was invoking a rarely-used emergency measure ahead of summer after a new camera-based survey of the beds.

That means the closures will take place without public consultation.

Parker said he didn't take the decision lightly, but added it was necessary given "the seriousness of the situation".

"While the results are yet to be published, it is clear these scallop beds have declined considerably, and immediate action is required to provide the best chance of recovery."

He said the summer season "may place further pressure on the beds" without the closure.

“The closure will protect scallops and their habitats from fishing while officials undertake a full review of the Coromandel fishery."

The new closure adds to existing ones the Government put in place in March this year, based on results of a 2021 survey. That saw the banning of recreational and commercial scallop fishing around the east of Northland, most of the Hauraki Gulf and around the Coromandel peninsula and Tauranga.

“While the effects from fishing will have played a part, it is very likely there are other factors driving the decline including sedimentation from land activities, water quality, and environmental conditions likely linked to climate change," Parker said.

The Coromandel scallop fishery is being fully reviewed, with a longer-term closure proposed as part of regular sustainability reviews for the fishing year starting on April 1.

Consultation on that proposal will begin on Thursday.

The State of our Gulf report from 2020 said key fish stocks in New Zealand have dropped 57 per cent since humans arrived.

Scallop season opened on September 1 this year.